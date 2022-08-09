Lincoln National Corp Raises Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,286 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LUV opened at $39.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.43. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $34.36 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.06.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

