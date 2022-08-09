Lincoln National Corp Reduces Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Herc were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HRI. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Herc in the first quarter worth about $18,409,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Herc by 1.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 80,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Herc by 4.7% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other Herc news, CFO Mark Irion acquired 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,479.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 51,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,044,332.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Herc Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Herc to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Herc from $161.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Herc from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Herc from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Herc currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

NYSE HRI opened at $123.47 on Tuesday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.43 and a twelve month high of $203.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.17.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $640.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.11 million. Herc had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

Herc Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.47%.

Herc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Articles

