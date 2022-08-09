Lincoln National Corp Sells 30,771 Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,771 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.14% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FVAL. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 110.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 1,016.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of FVAL opened at $46.31 on Tuesday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $41.70 and a twelve month high of $53.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.64.

