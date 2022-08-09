Lincoln National Corp Sells 48 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Linde by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Linde by 453.5% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after buying an additional 17,147 shares in the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $300.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $265.12 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The company has a market cap of $150.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $295.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.87.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.86.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

