Lincoln National Corp Sells 902 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $889,483,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Citigroup by 204.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,603,000 after buying an additional 5,368,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,258,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Citigroup by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,484,000 after buying an additional 3,257,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 584,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,228,000 after buying an additional 2,463,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $51.47 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $74.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.22 and its 200-day moving average is $53.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.