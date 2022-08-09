Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI) Increases Dividend to GBX 5,300 Per Share

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5,300 ($64.04) per share on Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Lindsell Train Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5,000.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON LTI opened at GBX 1,240 ($14.98) on Tuesday. Lindsell Train Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 960 ($11.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,805 ($21.81). The firm has a market cap of £2.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,084.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,134.90.

Get Lindsell Train Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Lindsell Train Investment Trust

In other news, insider Nicholas Allan acquired 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £1,060 ($1,280.81) per share, with a total value of £53,000 ($64,040.60).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Company Profile

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

Featured Stories

