LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Director John W. Mendel Sells 1,617 Shares

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at $830,235.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of LKQ opened at $54.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.74. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $60.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.05 and its 200-day moving average is $49.86.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 395.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in LKQ by 81.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in LKQ during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LKQ. MKM Partners began coverage on LKQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barrington Research raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

