Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,840 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $226,014.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael David Staffieri acquired 20,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,754,463. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $226,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DVA. StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $88.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.97. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.97 and a twelve month high of $134.47.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 84.69% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

