Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 178.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,326 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.3% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 27.7% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,029,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,472,000 after purchasing an additional 223,578 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 124.3% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 29,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on D. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.17.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of D stock opened at $81.39 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.37. The company has a market cap of $66.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.58%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

