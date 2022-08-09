Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 56.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total value of $364,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,011.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total value of $364,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,011.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $1,862,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,393,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 2.0 %

Bio-Techne stock opened at $375.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $318.07 and a 12 month high of $543.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.67, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.44.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TECH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.17.

Bio-Techne Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Featured Articles

