Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.32 Million Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $184.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.63.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $187.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.06 and a 200-day moving average of $180.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,081.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

