Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 104.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,314 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UGI. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,686,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in UGI by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in UGI by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 94,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UGI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Insider Activity

UGI Stock Performance

In other news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $4,447,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 429,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,203,532.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.98. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

UGI Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.