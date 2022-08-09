Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,020 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Cavco Industries worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 72.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,609,000 after buying an additional 20,237 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 240,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,040,000 after purchasing an additional 15,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,917,000 after purchasing an additional 14,723 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 229,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,766,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 297.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $322.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Cavco Industries Stock Up 2.3 %

CVCO stock opened at $280.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.46. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $179.47 and a one year high of $327.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.79.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $2.68. The firm had revenue of $588.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 24.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

Cavco Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.