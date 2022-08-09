Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 161,936 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 91.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 161,936 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RMD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $447,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in ResMed by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $233.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.80.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,762,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,010,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,762,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,010,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $323,584.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,376 shares in the company, valued at $22,698,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,160 shares of company stock worth $6,327,758. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

RMD stock opened at $236.63 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.40 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The firm has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.38 and its 200-day moving average is $225.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

