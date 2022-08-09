Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 137,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Flowers Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLO. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 28,270.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,553,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530,082 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,422,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,066,000 after acquiring an additional 506,202 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,549,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,440,000 after acquiring an additional 346,837 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 202.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 473,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,004,000 after acquiring an additional 317,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,071,000. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $1,751,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,328,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:FLO opened at $27.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.27. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.72.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 18.97%. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

About Flowers Foods

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.