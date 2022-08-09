LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

LSB Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LXU opened at $15.17 on Monday. LSB Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.78.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LSB Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of LSB Industries by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 47,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of LSB Industries by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of LSB Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 53,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LSB Industries by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of LSB Industries by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.