LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Shares of NYSE LXU opened at $15.17 on Monday. LSB Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.78.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LSB Industries by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 196,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 68,763 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $524,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of LSB Industries by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 48,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 20,925 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of LSB Industries by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of LSB Industries by 450.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 71,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 58,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

