Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.83.

Lyft Stock Down 2.2 %

LYFT stock opened at $19.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average is $26.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.83. Lyft has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $57.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 43.21%. Lyft’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lyft will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Lyft by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 22,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Lyft by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Lyft by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,974 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Lyft by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lyft by 8.5% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Stories

