Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $14.50 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Manitowoc Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:MTW opened at $10.90 on Monday. Manitowoc has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $384.98 million, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $497.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.68 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Manitowoc news, CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,046.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Manitowoc news, CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,046.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth W. Krueger acquired 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $430,905.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,165.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 39,619 shares of company stock valued at $488,559. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Manitowoc

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTW. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Manitowoc during the first quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 43.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Manitowoc during the first quarter worth $62,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Featured Stories

