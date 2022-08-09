Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,853,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,816,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,196,000 after buying an additional 933,145 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,870,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,650,000 after buying an additional 21,024 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,314,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,121,000 after buying an additional 234,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,107,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,359,000 after buying an additional 204,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $90.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.76. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $53.47 and a 12-month high of $114.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

