Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $14,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,583,000 after acquiring an additional 13,313 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marriott International Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on MAR. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $158.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.11 and its 200 day moving average is $162.90. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.58 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The stock has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

