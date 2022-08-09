MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Credit Suisse Group

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $102.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.82.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:MTZ opened at $80.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.63 and its 200 day moving average is $79.97. MasTec has a 12 month low of $62.64 and a 12 month high of $104.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. MasTec’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MasTec will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MasTec in the first quarter worth $138,946,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in MasTec by 21.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,160,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,123,000 after acquiring an additional 565,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MasTec by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after acquiring an additional 447,376 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in MasTec by 43.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,948,000 after buying an additional 390,531 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in MasTec by 125.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 700,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,049,000 after buying an additional 389,752 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.