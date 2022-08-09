Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,308 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Matson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,165,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $195,000,000 after acquiring an additional 9,892 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 5,981.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,903,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $171,394,000 after buying an additional 1,872,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Matson by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,477,346 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $133,005,000 after buying an additional 77,288 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Matson by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,951,000 after purchasing an additional 26,050 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matson by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 193,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,428,000 after purchasing an additional 75,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total value of $454,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,332,489.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total transaction of $454,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,332,489.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $415,888.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,985 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,341 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MATX opened at $83.65 on Tuesday. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.36 and a twelve month high of $125.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.11. Matson had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 29.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.69%.

MATX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

