Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stake Lessened by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $318,096,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 41,529.7% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 88,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,704,510,000 after buying an additional 27,181 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 61,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,917,000 after buying an additional 26,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,027,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,440,885,000 after acquiring an additional 22,501 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,298.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,237.68, for a total transaction of $15,471,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,183 shares in the company, valued at $26,217,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,237.68, for a total value of $15,471,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,217,775.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total value of $2,026,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,751.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,871 shares of company stock valued at $62,238,873. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,342.11 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,082.78 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,215.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,307.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.61. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $978.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

