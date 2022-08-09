MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MFA. TheStreet cut shares of MFA Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MFA Financial to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of MFA Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $12.75 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.94.

Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $12.07 on Monday. MFA Financial has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average of $14.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.58%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently -338.46%.

In other news, VP Mei Lin sold 4,057 shares of MFA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $54,688.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at $37,407. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

