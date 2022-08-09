Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Investment Advisory Group LLC

Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,299 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.6% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.72.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $280.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $263.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

