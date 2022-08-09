Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 614,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,285 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 184,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 13,266 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 75.3% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 3,654,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,529 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,088,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,165,000 after purchasing an additional 548,880 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 14,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 30,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares in the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on MUFG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.87.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 5.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

