Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,667 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,903 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $12,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,675,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 38,153.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 299,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,430,000 after acquiring an additional 299,121 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $88,583,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $56,827,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 664.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 87,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,662,000 after purchasing an additional 75,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $406.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.10.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $353.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.89. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $284.99 and a 1-year high of $446.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.