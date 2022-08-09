Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,180 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $11,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ON. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

ON stock opened at $67.34 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $40.85 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.79.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ON. StockNews.com cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Summit Insights lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.23.

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

