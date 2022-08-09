Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 187,937 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Kimco Realty worth $14,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $523,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,094,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,371,000 after buying an additional 2,882,534 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 58,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 113,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Kimco Realty to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day moving average is $22.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

