Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 13,089 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,089 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of CF Industries worth $11,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $1,118,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $2,505,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

CF Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $99.44 on Tuesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $113.49. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.54 and its 200-day moving average is $91.18.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.23 by ($0.04). CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.01 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

