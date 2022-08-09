Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,599 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,564 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Cooper Companies worth $15,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Cooper Companies by 530.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,299 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,829,000 after purchasing an additional 33,908 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 120,756 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Cooper Companies by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 655 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Cooper Companies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,620 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Cooper Companies stock opened at $333.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $318.71 and its 200 day moving average is $362.78. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.01 and a twelve month high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.03 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 30.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 0.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.78.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

