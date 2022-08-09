Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,742 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Sun Communities worth $13,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 10.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 268.2% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 392,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,753,000 after buying an additional 285,707 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the first quarter worth $299,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 16.2% during the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 130,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,798,000 after buying an additional 18,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 14.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Stock Performance

NYSE SUI opened at $164.01 on Tuesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.64 and a 52-week high of $211.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 60.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SUI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI set a $194.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Monday, June 20th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.