Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 4,970 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,929 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Diamondback Energy worth $12,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $860,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $713,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 40.9% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 147,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,236,000 after acquiring an additional 42,860 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 129,363 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,733,000 after acquiring an additional 21,481 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

FANG opened at $123.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $3.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.09%.

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FANG. Citigroup increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $233.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

