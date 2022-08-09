Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 9,293 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Ameren worth $13,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 885.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $250,691.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,060 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,799.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $250,691.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,113,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ameren Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEE. UBS Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Argus raised their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameren from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

Ameren stock opened at $91.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.11. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.51%.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Stories

