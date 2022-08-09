Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Bill.com worth $14,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BILL. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 8,810.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,860 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bill.com by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,253,000 after purchasing an additional 128,181 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Bill.com by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 934,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,240,000 after purchasing an additional 349,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bill.com by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,593,000 after purchasing an additional 372,416 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth $185,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE BILL opened at $147.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.19 and a beta of 2.27. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.87 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,003,423.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,811.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $1,167,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,217,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,003,423.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,811.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,942 shares of company stock valued at $5,823,789. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $265.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.05.

Bill.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.