Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,277 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Chewy worth $13,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 254.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $62.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $42.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.72.

In related news, Director James A. Star bought 36,127 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,079.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,949 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,396.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James A. Star bought 181,478 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,979,756.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,987 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,945,083.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 351,369 shares of company stock worth $9,550,209 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHWY stock opened at $47.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day moving average is $38.37. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $97.74.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. Chewy had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 175.48%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

