Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,522 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Edison International worth $14,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,481,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $67.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $73.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 51.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.54.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

