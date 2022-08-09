Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $11.75 Million Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $11,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $966,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 421.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $218.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Snowflake from $335.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $385.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.27.

Shares of SNOW opened at $170.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a PE ratio of -80.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.67 and its 200-day moving average is $188.87. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,651,634.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,651,634.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $524,444. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

