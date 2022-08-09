Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $12.46 Million Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $12,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $1,634,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,207,088.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $1,634,178.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,207,088.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock worth $904,038,584. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays raised AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Argus lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.45.

NYSE:ABC opened at $140.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.64. The company has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.48. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $113.68 and a 52-week high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.06. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Articles

