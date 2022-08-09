Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $12.82 Million Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,867 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of PTC worth $12,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PTC by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,719,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,426,000 after buying an additional 238,059 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in PTC by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,569,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,193,000 after purchasing an additional 542,019 shares in the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC grew its stake in PTC by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 4,368,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,464 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in PTC by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,254,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,378,000 after purchasing an additional 170,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in PTC by 365.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,221,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTC. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.63.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $119.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.55 and a 12 month high of $137.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.70 and a 200-day moving average of $109.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $462.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.65 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.59, for a total transaction of $122,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,606. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.59, for a total transaction of $122,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,606. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total value of $612,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 799,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,956,210.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 431,337 shares of company stock valued at $51,415,853. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

