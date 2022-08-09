Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $12.96 Million Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,394 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Mosaic worth $12,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 62,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Mosaic by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 361,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,424,000 after acquiring an additional 24,207 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.29.

NYSE MOS opened at $52.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.80. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.30). Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 6.84%.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mosaic news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,587,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

