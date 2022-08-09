Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $13.59 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,246 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of United Rentals worth $13,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
URI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. OTR Global downgraded shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.00.
NYSE URI opened at $322.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.92. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $272.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.32.
United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.03 earnings per share for the current year.
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.
