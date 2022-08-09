Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $13.88 Million Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Tractor Supply worth $13,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,937,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO stock opened at $191.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.70 and a 200-day moving average of $207.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

