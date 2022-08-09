Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $15.04 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 40,831 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $15,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Corning by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 25,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Corning stock opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.63 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.79 and its 200-day moving average is $36.17.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

