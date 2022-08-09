Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $15.19 Million Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Equifax worth $15,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after acquiring an additional 15,169 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 120.6% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $911,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EFX. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equifax from $227.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.29.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $213.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.49. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.25 and a 1-year high of $300.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.86.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

