Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,110 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Carvana worth $12,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Carvana by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Carvana by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,762,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Carvana by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 717,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,384,000 after buying an additional 578,900 shares in the last quarter.

Carvana Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $46.46 on Tuesday. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $376.83. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.60). Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 144.51%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II acquired 793,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $17,423,690.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,386,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,441,269.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II acquired 793,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $17,423,690.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,386,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,441,269.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II acquired 1,191,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $24,627,643.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,578,314 shares in the company, valued at $53,293,750.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,197,008 shares of company stock valued at $47,538,049 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVNA. Raymond James raised Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Carvana in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Carvana from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Carvana from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.76.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

