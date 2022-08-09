Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Gartner worth $12,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $249,613,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gartner by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,273,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,097,273,000 after purchasing an additional 615,832 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Gartner by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 795,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $266,089,000 after purchasing an additional 349,099 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Gartner by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,223,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,018,000 after purchasing an additional 268,338 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,400,000 after acquiring an additional 145,573 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on IT. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.67.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total value of $125,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,596 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,388.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $3,067,660.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,413,484.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total transaction of $125,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,436,388.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,266 shares of company stock worth $5,280,144 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IT opened at $295.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $252.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.00. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.39 and a 52-week high of $368.99. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. Gartner’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

