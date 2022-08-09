Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 681,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,571 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $11,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $3,480,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 163,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 14,988 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on HPE. Bank of America downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.95.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE stock opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.42. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

