Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,142 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of First Republic Bank worth $14,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in First Republic Bank by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 57,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 95,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 250,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,629,000 after purchasing an additional 70,220 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Stock Down 1.2 %

FRC stock opened at $162.05 on Tuesday. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $133.37 and a twelve month high of $222.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.91 and a 200 day moving average of $157.79.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 13.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Compass Point set a $175.00 target price on First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.33.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

